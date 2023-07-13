ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Rice Research and Development board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday stressed the urgent need for developing a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote Pakistan as a preferred destination for IT services and solutions for capturing growing global markets.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by CEO IT Professionals Mian Faiz Bukhsh, the chairman said investment in improving the country's IT infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity, reliable power supply, and data centers would create a conducive environment for IT companies to operate and attract foreign investment, said a press release.

He said Pakistan's IT sector growth and potential holds importance for the country's economy.

He emphasised that the IT sector has become a crucial driver of economic growth, contributing to the development of the domestic market, foreign trade, e-government initiatives, and fintech advancements.

To catalyse economic growth through digital transformation, Pakistan needs to address the challenges of low adoption, enhance internet connectivity across the country, and priorities efforts to improve digital literacy among its population, he added.

He urged the government to introduce policies and regulations that promote ease of doing business for IT companies.

Shahzad said streamlining administrative procedures and tax incentives will definitely attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the IT sector.

"Government also must encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors to jointly invest in the IT industry. This can involve partnerships in research and development, infrastructure development, skill development, and market access initiatives", he added.

He said government should also promote research and development by allocating resources and incentives for development activities in the IT sector.

He said it will foster innovation, leading to the development of cutting-edge technologies and solutions that can be exported to international markets.

He underlined the need to address the small size and financial limitations of local IT firms, the low domestic demand for IT services, and the lack of exploration of non-traditional export markets.

Shahzad Ali Malik said setting up more technological parks and Incubators is need of the hour where IT companies can operate and collaborate.

He said these dedicated spaces can provide infrastructure, mentorship, and networking opportunities, enabling startups and small businesses to thrive and scale their operations.

He said government should also fully support the growth of the digital freelancing industry in Pakistan which could be done by providing training programs, creating freelancing hubs, facilitating secure online payment systems, and promoting the availability of a skilled workforce for international clients.