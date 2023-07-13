Open Menu

Calls For Comprehensive Marketing Strategy To Promote Pakistan's IT Services

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Calls for comprehensive marketing strategy to promote Pakistan's IT services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Rice Research and Development board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday stressed the urgent need for developing a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote Pakistan as a preferred destination for IT services and solutions for capturing growing global markets.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by CEO IT Professionals Mian Faiz Bukhsh, the chairman said investment in improving the country's IT infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity, reliable power supply, and data centers would create a conducive environment for IT companies to operate and attract foreign investment, said a press release.

He said Pakistan's IT sector growth and potential holds importance for the country's economy.

He emphasised that the IT sector has become a crucial driver of economic growth, contributing to the development of the domestic market, foreign trade, e-government initiatives, and fintech advancements.

To catalyse economic growth through digital transformation, Pakistan needs to address the challenges of low adoption, enhance internet connectivity across the country, and priorities efforts to improve digital literacy among its population, he added.

He urged the government to introduce policies and regulations that promote ease of doing business for IT companies.

Shahzad said streamlining administrative procedures and tax incentives will definitely attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the IT sector.

"Government also must encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors to jointly invest in the IT industry. This can involve partnerships in research and development, infrastructure development, skill development, and market access initiatives", he added.

He said government should also promote research and development by allocating resources and incentives for development activities in the IT sector.

He said it will foster innovation, leading to the development of cutting-edge technologies and solutions that can be exported to international markets.

He underlined the need to address the small size and financial limitations of local IT firms, the low domestic demand for IT services, and the lack of exploration of non-traditional export markets.

Shahzad Ali Malik said setting up more technological parks and Incubators is need of the hour where IT companies can operate and collaborate.

He said these dedicated spaces can provide infrastructure, mentorship, and networking opportunities, enabling startups and small businesses to thrive and scale their operations.

He said government should also fully support the growth of the digital freelancing industry in Pakistan which could be done by providing training programs, creating freelancing hubs, facilitating secure online payment systems, and promoting the availability of a skilled workforce for international clients.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Business Punjab Driver Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

15 minutes ago
 Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilg ..

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

22 minutes ago
 Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

32 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate advances innovative clim ..

COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public ..

54 minutes ago
 PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

11 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

12 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

13 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

12 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business