Cambodia Collects 3.81 Bln USD In Taxes During 9 Months

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) /APP):Cambodia collected 3.81 billion U.S. Dollars from all sources of taxes in the first nine months of 2021, down 6.38 percent from 4.07 billion dollars over the same period last year, according to official statements on Friday.

The kingdom has two institutions responsible for collecting taxes. One is the General Department of Taxation (GDT), which focuses on interior taxes such as income tax, salary tax, value added tax and property tax. The other is the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), which collects taxes on goods entering and leaving the country.

GDT Director-General Kong Vibol said in a statement that the GDT earned 2.11 billion dollars in tax revenue during the January-September period this year, down 6.05 percent year-on-year.

"We have achieved 94.12 percent of the self-imposed target for 2021," he said.

GDCE Director-General Kun Nhim said in a separate statement that the GDCE made almost 1.7 billion dollars in customs and excise revenue during the first nine months of this year, down 6.8 percent year-on-year.

He said the GDCE attained 71.9 percent of the target for 2021.

Nhim said automobiles and machinery topped the list of sources of customs and excise revenue at 41.9 percent, followed by general goods at 28.3 percent, petroleum at 23.5 percent and construction materials as well as miscellaneous fees at 6.3 percent.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the country exported garment products worth 8.24 billion dollars in the first nine months of this year, up 11.4 percent over the same period last year.

