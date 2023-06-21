Cambodia earns 145.8 mln USD from rubber exports in Jan.-May

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Cambodia exported 107,938 tons of dry rubber in the first five months of 2023, up 2.5 percent from the 105,248 tons recorded in the same period last year, said a report from the General Directorate of Rubber on Wednesday.

The kingdom made 145.8 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity during the January-May period this year, down 13.5 percent from the 168.7 million dollars reported a year earlier, the report said.

"A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,351 U.

S. dollars during the first five months of 2023, about 252 dollars lower than that of the same period last year," Him Oun, director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The Southeast Asian country exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

The report said Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 404,578 hectares, in which the trees on 315,332 hectares are old enough to be tapped.