Cambodia exports up 6.4 pct in 10 months

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Cambodia exported products worth 10.8 billion U.S. Dollars under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) during the first 10 months of 2019, up 6.4 percent over the same period last year, said a Commerce Ministry's report on Wednesday.

In its status as a Least Developed Country, Cambodia has received GSP from many countries, which allow its products to be exported to their markets with reduced tariffs or duty-free.

Speaking at the Commerce Ministry's annual conference, Lay Soksaokunthea, head of the Commerce Ministry's General Department of Administration and Finance, said garment, textile and footwear products accounted for 68 percent, or 7.35 billion dollars, of the exported products under the GSP.

Rice attributed 2.

6 percent, or 286 million dollars, to the exported goods, he added.

Cambodian products, mostly garment, textile and footwear, have been shipped to Europe, the United States, Canada, and some Asian countries including China, Japan, and South Korea.

Cambodia's Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak said, overall, Cambodia's export in 2019 was good, though earlier this year the European Union imposed duties on rice importing from the country.

"The growth of our exports to major markets such as the United States, Canada, and China this year is similar to that of last year," he said at the conference. "We are expanding our markets to some countries in Eastern Europe and are trying to export more products to potential markets such as China, Japan and South Korea."