UrduPoint.com

Cambodia, IFC Sign Advisory Agreement On Key Logistics Hub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Cambodia, IFC sign advisory agreement on key logistics hub

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Cambodia's Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Wednesday signed a financial advisory services agreement on the development of a new 200-million-U.S.-dollar logistics complex in the coastal southwestern province of Sihanoukville.

Under the deal, the IFC would help the Cambodian government conduct an international competitive tender to select a qualified private developer in accordance with the country's public-private partnership (PPP) law, said a joint press statement.

"The project is expected to be developed in phases, with an overall capital cost estimate of about 200 million U.S. Dollars," the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said the Sihanoukville Logistics Complex project is one of two priority logistics hubs to be developed in the Southeast Asian country.

"Our objective is to position Cambodia as a regional logistics transfer hub in Southeast Asia," he said.

With its strategic location in Sihanoukville and well connected to the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, railways, and an airport, the complex can supplement the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, which is Cambodia's sole international and commercial deep-sea port, handling two-thirds of the total container throughput in the country, the statement said.

A modern and transport-integrated logistics complex supporting the port will help accelerate movement of exports and imports and reduce port congestion, it said, adding that the project will improve efficiency and lower logistics costs in Cambodia.

The developer is expected to finance, develop, and operate the infrastructure, facilities, and systems within the complex under a long-term PPP contract with the government, the statement said, adding that the tender award to the winning bidder is likely to be granted by late 2024, with the hub to be constructed over three years.

"Large-scale investments in infrastructure are vital to support Cambodia's export-oriented manufacturing industries and boost the country's supply chain and logistics connectivity with the region," Asad Yaqub, IFC resident representative for Cambodia, said at the signing ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Cambodia Hub Event Government Agreement Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

10 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

11 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.