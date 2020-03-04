Cambodia sees 7.66 bln USD trade deficit last year

Cambodia reported a trade deficit of more than 30 percent in equivalent to 31.2 trillion riels (7.66 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, according to a report of the National Bank of Cambodia on Wednesday

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Cambodia reported a trade deficit of more than 30 percent in equivalent to 31.2 trillion riels (7.66 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, according to a report of the National Bank of Cambodia on Wednesday.

The total import and export volume was valued at 149.6 trillion riels (36.7 billion U.S. dollars) last year, the report said.

Its export increased by 12.7 percent to 59.2 trillion riels (14.53 billion U.S. dollars), while the import rose by 18.

6 percent to 90.4 trillion riels (22.19 billion U.S. dollars), leading a trade deficit of 31.2 trillion riels (7.66 billion U.S. dollars), the report added.

Cambodia's main trading partners are China, the United States, Europe, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Its main products for exports are garments and shoes, milled rice and bicycles, while the country ships in raw materials for garments, automobiles, petroleum, construction materials, and daily consuming products.