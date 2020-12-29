UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Starts First Oil Extraction From Apsara Field In Gulf Of Thailand - Energy Firm

Cambodia Starts First Oil Extraction From Apsara Field in Gulf of Thailand - Energy Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Cambodia, together with the Singapore-based oil and gas firm KrisEnergy, has for the first time pumped its own oil from the Apsara field in the Gulf of Thailand, the company said on Tuesday.

"KrisEnergy Ltd. is pleased to announce that Cambodia's first oil field in the offshore Cambodia Block A concession, commenced production on 28 December 2020. The Apsara field began flowing from a single development well and the flow rate will take at least 24 hours to stabilize. Production will increase to plateau as four additional wells are progressively completed and commissioned," KrisEnergy said in a statement.

It added that the peak flow rate would reach 7,500 barrels of oil per day after all five wells are commissioned in February of next year.

Cambodia and KrisEnergy signed an agreement to develop the Apsara oilfield in 2017. The Singapore-based company is the operator of Block A with a 95 percent working interest. The remaining 5 percent is held by the Cambodian government via the General Department of State Property and Non-Tax Revenue of the Economy and Finance Ministry.

