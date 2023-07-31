(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's banking and financial industry continued to enjoy healthy growth in both loans and deposits in the first half of 2023, said the biannual report of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) released on Monday.

Outstanding loans rose by 13.8 percent year on year to 58.6 billion U.S.

dollars by June this year, while customers' deposits increased by 6.4 percent to 44.4 billion dollars, the report said.

The loans had been given to main sectors such as trade, housing, construction and real estate, agriculture, hotels and restaurants, and manufacturing, among others, it said.

Non-Performing Loans at the banks and the microfinance institutions were at controllable rates of 4 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, it added.