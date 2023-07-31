Open Menu

Cambodia's Banking, Financial Industry Stays Healthy In H1: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Cambodia's banking and financial industry continued to enjoy healthy growth in both loans and deposits in the first half of 2023, said the biannual report of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) released on Monday

Outstanding loans rose by 13.8 percent year on year to 58.6 billion U.S.

dollars by June this year, while customers' deposits increased by 6.4 percent to 44.4 billion dollars, the report said.

The loans had been given to main sectors such as trade, housing, construction and real estate, agriculture, hotels and restaurants, and manufacturing, among others, it said.

Non-Performing Loans at the banks and the microfinance institutions were at controllable rates of 4 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, it added.

More Stories From Business