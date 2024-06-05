Open Menu

Cambodia's Export Up 10.8 Pct In First 5 Months

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Cambodia exported products worth 10.18 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months of 2024, up 10.8 percent from 9.18 billion dollars over the same period last year, said a Ministry of Commerce's report released on Wednesday.

Key exported items included garment, footwear, travel goods, bicycles and potential agricultural produce such as rice, rubber, cassava, bananas, mangoes and longans, the report said.

The top five export destinations for the Southeast Asian nation are the United States, Vietnam, China, Japan and Thailand, the report added.

Meanwhile, the kingdom recorded the total import of 11.43 billion dollars during the January-May period this year, up 13 percent from 10.1 billion dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

Key imported goods included petroleum, raw materials for garment, footwear and travel goods, vehicles, machinery, electronic appliances, and consuming products, among others, it added.

