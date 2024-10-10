Open Menu

Cambodia's Total Export Up 17 Pct In First 9 Months Of 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Cambodia's total export up 17 pct in first 9 months of 2024

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Cambodia exported products worth 19.83 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nine months of 2024, up 17 percent from 16.94 billion dollars over the same period last year, said a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise released on Thursday.

Key exported items included garments, footwear, and travel goods, bicycles, car tires, and potential agricultural produce such as rice, rubber, cassava, bananas, mangoes, and longans the report said.

The top five export destinations for the Southeast Asian nation are the United States, Vietnam, China, Japan, and Canada, the report added.

Meanwhile, the kingdom recorded a total import of 21.1 billion dollars during the January-September period this year, up 15.9 percent from 18.2 billion dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

Main imported goods included petroleum, raw materials for garments, footwear and travel goods, vehicles, machinery, electronic appliances, and consuming products, among others, it added.

Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) had given a big boost to the country's trade growth.

"Both the RCEP and the CCFTA have served as a catalyst for our long-term and sustainable trade growth," he told Xinhua. "The two trade deals are also a magnet to attract more foreign direct investments to Cambodia."

RCEP comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and their five trading partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Import China Canada Vehicles Car Singapore Same Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Commerce From Agreement Top Asia Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

11 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

32 minutes ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

17 hours ago
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

17 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

19 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

19 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

21 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

21 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business