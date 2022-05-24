Campaign for receipts recovery in full swing: DG ET&NC

Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir has said that campaign for recovery of receipts is full swing to ensure the achievement of the assigned revenue target for the financial year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir has said that campaign for recovery of receipts is full swing to ensure the achievement of the assigned revenue target for the financial year.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit during the property tax recovery campaign to various localities of Peshawar on Tuesday.

He directed the provision of all kinds of facilities to taxpayers.

He on this occasion, all checked various property tax units and record in detail and also reviewed tax challan and notices issued to taxpayers.

Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that besides issuance of tax challan and notices, the taxpayers should also provide timely and complete details regarding tax.

He further directed the acceleration of the pace of efforts for recovery of receipts and ensuring the achievement of assigned targets.

He vowed that no negligence or mistake would be tolerated in this regard.