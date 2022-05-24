UrduPoint.com

Campaign For Receipts Recovery In Full Swing: DG ET&NC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Campaign for receipts recovery in full swing: DG ET&NC

Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir has said that campaign for recovery of receipts is full swing to ensure the achievement of the assigned revenue target for the financial year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir has said that campaign for recovery of receipts is full swing to ensure the achievement of the assigned revenue target for the financial year.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit during the property tax recovery campaign to various localities of Peshawar on Tuesday.

He directed the provision of all kinds of facilities to taxpayers.

He on this occasion, all checked various property tax units and record in detail and also reviewed tax challan and notices issued to taxpayers.

Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that besides issuance of tax challan and notices, the taxpayers should also provide timely and complete details regarding tax.

He further directed the acceleration of the pace of efforts for recovery of receipts and ensuring the achievement of assigned targets.

He vowed that no negligence or mistake would be tolerated in this regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz asks govt not to stop Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz asks govt not to stop Imran Khan

16 minutes ago
 UK Minister for Armed Forces arrives on two-day vi ..

UK Minister for Armed Forces arrives on two-day visit

54 seconds ago
 Essential relief items available at relief camp in ..

Essential relief items available at relief camp in Sherani: Commissioner Zhob Di ..

55 seconds ago
 No Monkeypox case reported in Pakistan so far: NIH ..

No Monkeypox case reported in Pakistan so far: NIH

57 seconds ago
 Debutant Tuba inspires Pakistan to six-wicket win

Debutant Tuba inspires Pakistan to six-wicket win

58 seconds ago
 New monkeypox case confirmed in Canary Islands

New monkeypox case confirmed in Canary Islands

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.