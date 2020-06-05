Canada added 290,000 jobs in May but umeployment rate still rose

Canadian employment rose by 290,000 or 1.8 percent in May, the government statistical agency said Friday, as restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus were eased and businesses started reopening

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Canadian employment rose by 290,000 or 1.8 percent in May, the government statistical agency said Friday, as restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus were eased and businesses started reopening.

But the jobless rate rose 0.7 percent to a record 13.7 percent as more Canadians looked for work, said Statistics Canada.

The figure is more than double the unemployment rate prior to the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

The three million jobs lost from February to April, however, were mostly temporary layoffs, and those newly unemployed Canadians expected to return to their jobs within six months, according to the government agency.

In May, as restrictions gradually began to ease in various parts of the country, employment rebounded more strongly in the goods-producing sector (+165,000) than in the services-producing sector (+125,000).

About 4.9 million Canadians continued working from home.

Statistics Canada warned that the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of the economy presented both opportunities and challenges.

"For employers, this includes adapting workplaces while adjusting to disruptions in global supply chains and uncertainties in consumer demand," it said.

"For workers, the challenges vary, from returning to a previous employer, to looking for a new job, adapting to new ways of working, or making child care arrangements."The data showed Quebec province -- the hardest-hit in Canada by the pandemic -- accounted for 80 percent of the new jobs.

Ontario, the second-hardest-hit and the nation's economic hub, meanwhile, continued to shed jobs.