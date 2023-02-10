Canada Adds 150,000 Jobs in January, Unemployment Remains at 5% - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Canada added 150,000 jobs in the month of January, an increase of 0.8% from the previous month, and unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

"Employment increased by 150,000 (+0.8%) in January, and the unemployment rate held steady at 5.0%," the agency said in its Labor Force Survey.

The increase was attributed to some a gain of some 100,000 jobs for people aged 25-54, evenly shared by men and women, the document said.

Canadians aged 55 and above were the second driving force of employment, accounting for more than 43,000 new jobs, the document said.

The highest increases were observed in the Province of Ontario with 63,000 new jobs, followed by Quebec and Alberta with 47,000 and 21,000 new jobs, respectively, the document said.

Employment mainly increased in wholesale and retail trade with 59,000 new jobs amounting to a rise of 2% from the previous month, the document said.

Health care and social assistance employed 40,000 and 18,000 Canadians, respectively, amounting to an increase of 1.5% and 1.3% from the previous month, the document added.

Unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, with 1 million Canadians being unemployed, according to the document.