UrduPoint.com

Canada Adds 150,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment Remains At 5% - Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Canada Adds 150,000 Jobs in January, Unemployment Remains at 5% - Survey

Canada added 150,000 jobs in the month of January, an increase of 0.8% from the previous month, and unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, Statistics Canada said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Canada added 150,000 jobs in the month of January, an increase of 0.8% from the previous month, and unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

"Employment increased by 150,000 (+0.8%) in January, and the unemployment rate held steady at 5.0%," the agency said in its Labor Force Survey.

The increase was attributed to some a gain of some 100,000 jobs for people aged 25-54, evenly shared by men and women, the document said.

Canadians aged 55 and above were the second driving force of employment, accounting for more than 43,000 new jobs, the document said.

The highest increases were observed in the Province of Ontario with 63,000 new jobs, followed by Quebec and Alberta with 47,000 and 21,000 new jobs, respectively, the document said.

Employment mainly increased in wholesale and retail trade with 59,000 new jobs amounting to a rise of 2% from the previous month, the document said.

Health care and social assistance employed 40,000 and 18,000 Canadians, respectively, amounting to an increase of 1.5% and 1.3% from the previous month, the document added.

Unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, with 1 million Canadians being unemployed, according to the document.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Ontario January Women From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

FAB reiterates it&#039;s &quot;not evaluating a po ..

FAB reiterates it&#039;s &quot;not evaluating a possible offer for Standard Char ..

6 minutes ago
 US Sees No Russian Military Threat For Moldova, Ro ..

US Sees No Russian Military Threat For Moldova, Romania - State Dept.

10 minutes ago
 US Respects Decision of Moldovan Leaders, Keen on ..

US Respects Decision of Moldovan Leaders, Keen on Working With Government- State ..

10 minutes ago
 Switzerland Rejects Spanish Bid to Re-export Weapo ..

Switzerland Rejects Spanish Bid to Re-export Weapons to Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Mushtaq eyeing a thrill-packed Lahore-Multan openi ..

Mushtaq eyeing a thrill-packed Lahore-Multan opening PSL-8 contest on Feb 13

6 minutes ago
 Screening for thalassemia before marriage should b ..

Screening for thalassemia before marriage should be ensured: Health Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.