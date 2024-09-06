Open Menu

Canada Adds 22,000 Jobs In August, Unemployment Rises To 6.6%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Canada adds 22,000 jobs in August, unemployment rises to 6.6%

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Canada's employment increased by 22,000 in August, or 0.1% from the previous month, according to official figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The market expectation for the figure was an addition of 23,700 after the North American economy lost 2,800 jobs in July.

The unemployment rate, however, rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.6% in August, from 6.4% in July, and came higher than market expectations of 6.5%.

The employment rate, meanwhile, fell 0.1 percentage point to 60.8% in August, from 60.9% in July.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada July August Market From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

30 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

3 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

5 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

5 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

6 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business