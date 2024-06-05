Open Menu

Canada Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate To 4.75%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Canada's central bank on Wednesday cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent -- signalling an end to two years of aggressive monetary policy as it tames inflation

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Canada's central bank on Wednesday cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent -- signalling an end to two years of aggressive monetary policy as it tames inflation.

"With continued evidence that underlying inflation is easing, (the bank's) Governing Council agreed that monetary policy no longer needs to be as restrictive and reduced the policy interest rate by 25 basis points," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.

It added that recent economic data has "increased our confidence that inflation will continue to move towards (the bank's) 2 percent target."

The central bank had begun hiking rates from a record low of 0.

25 percent in March 2022 in a bid to tame soaring inflation, marking the biggest interest rate shock in decades in this country.

Although the modest cut will not make borrowing significantly cheaper for Canadians, the end of the monetary policy tightening cycle is expected to breath confidence in the economy that has waned over recent months.

Inflation recently slowed to 2.7 percent -- its lowest level in years, and forecast to continue falling -- while the economy grew less than expected at 1.7 percent in the first quarter.

The bank noted that businesses continue to hire but at a slower pace than the working-age population.

