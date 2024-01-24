Open Menu

Canada Central Bank Holds Key Lending Rate At 5%

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 10:33 PM

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at five percent for the fourth time in a row, saying it remains concerned about stubbornly high inflation

The bank said in a statement that its "governing council wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation," dampening hopes of imminent rate cuts.

Many economists expected it would start cutting rates as early as April.

The central bank began hiking rates from a record low of 0.25 percent in March 2022 in a bid to tame soaring inflation.

Inflation had been steadily falling from a June 2022 peak of 8.2 percent -- a sign that higher borrowing costs were having the desired impact.

But a small uptick last month to 3.4 percent has arguably complicated the path to a 1 to 3 percent range desired by the bank.

Core inflation measures, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile, "are not showing sustained declines," the bank said.

It noted that global economic growth was slowing and inflation was easing across most economies.

"In Canada, the economy has stalled since the middle of 2023 and growth will likely remain close to zero through the first quarter of 2024," it estimated.

Consumer spending and business investment are down, and "supply has caught up with demand," leaving only modest excess supply in the economy.

The bank forecast that Canadian growth will "strengthen gradually" around the middle of 2024, followed by an uptick in household spending and exports that are likely to give a boost to business investment.

