Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 1.75 percent, saying it expects the Canadian economy to slow in the second half of the year.

A bump in domestic growth in the second quarter, it said in a statement, was likely temporary, while the ongoing China-US trade conflict is dampening the global outlook.