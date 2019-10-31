Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.75%

Canada's central bank on Wednesday maintained its key lending rate at 1.75 percent, taking a cautious stance ahead of an expected global downturn despite a few bright spots in the Canadian economy

The Bank of Canada cited positive economic indicators such as strong jobs growth and housing activity picking up, but also warned "that the resilience of Canada's economy will be increasingly tested as trade conflicts and uncertainty persist."