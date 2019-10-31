UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Central Bank Holds Key Lending Rate At 1.75%

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.75%

Canada's central bank on Wednesday maintained its key lending rate at 1.75 percent, taking a cautious stance ahead of an expected global downturn despite a few bright spots in the Canadian economy

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Canada's central bank on Wednesday maintained its key lending rate at 1.75 percent, taking a cautious stance ahead of an expected global downturn despite a few bright spots in the Canadian economy.

The Bank of Canada cited positive economic indicators such as strong jobs growth and housing activity picking up, but also warned "that the resilience of Canada's economy will be increasingly tested as trade conflicts and uncertainty persist."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Bank Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

49 minutes ago

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO C ..

50 minutes ago

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in M ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.