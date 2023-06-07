Canada central bank raises key lending rate to 4.75%

Canada's central bank on Wednesday increased its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, as the economy surged unexpectedly and inflation remained stubbornly high

Ottawa, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Canada's central bank on Wednesday increased its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, as the economy surged unexpectedly and inflation remained stubbornly high.

The Bank of Canada noted that despite signs of slowing economies in the rest of the world, Canadian consumption growth in the first quarter was "surprisingly strong and broad-based." The labour market continues to be tight, it added, and the interest rate-sensitive housing market has picked up, despite higher mortgage rates.

"Based on the accumulation of evidence," the bank said its governing council "decided to increase the policy interest rate, reflecting our view that monetary policy was not sufficiently restrictive to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation sustainably to (its) two percent target.""Overall, excess demand in the economy looks to be more persistent than anticipated," the bank concluded.