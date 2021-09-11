UrduPoint.com

Canada Economy Adds 90,000 Jobs In August, Slashing Unemployment Rate - Statistics Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:52 AM

Canada's economy added 90,000 jobs in August, lowering the unemployment rate by 0.4 percent, the state statistics agency said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Canada's economy added 90,000 jobs in August, lowering the unemployment rate by 0.4 percent, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Employment rose by 90,000 (+0.5%) in August, the third consecutive monthly increase," Statistics Canada said in its monthly Labor Force Survey.

The unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percent to 7.

1 percent, Statistics Canada also said.

The private sector led job creation in August, the report said. The majority of new jobs were full-time positions.

However, the number of employed Canadian remains 156,000 - 0.8 percent below pre-pandemic levels observed in February 2020 - which means that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again missed its target to restore the employment levels by June.

