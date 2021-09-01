Canada Economy Contracts by 0.3% in Second Quarter of 2021 - Statistics Agency

UrduPoint.com

Canada's economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, the state statistics agency said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Canada's economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, the state statistics agency said on Tuesday.

"Substantial declines in home resale activities and exports pushed real gross domestic product (GDP) down 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021," Statistics Canada said in a report.

The decline is the first since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy contracted by 11.3 percent at the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian exports declined by 4 percent in the second quarter, while home ownership transfer costs - which were responsible for the lion's share of economic activity since the third quarter of 2020 - plummeted by 17.

7 percent, the statistics agency said.

The country's economy grew by 0.7 percent in June following two straight months of economic decline, however, early estimates suggest real GDP will decrease by 0.4 percent in July.

The Canadian economy remains at 1.5 percent below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to the statistics agency.

Canadian officials have said they expect the country's GDP and employment levels to reach pre-pandemic levels at some point during 2021, according to the Federal budget delivered in April.

