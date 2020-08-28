UrduPoint.com
Canada Economy Posts Record Plunge, Falling 38.7% In Q2

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:17 PM

Canada economy posts record plunge, falling 38.7% in Q2

Canada's economy shrank at a record annualized pace of 38.7 percent in the second quarter as a nationwide pandemic lockdown closed businesses and curtailed spending, the government statistical agency said Friday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Canada's economy shrank at a record annualized pace of 38.7 percent in the second quarter as a nationwide pandemic lockdown closed businesses and curtailed spending, the government statistical agency said Friday.

Declines were recorded across the board including in consumer spending, business investment, trade and tourism -- in line with analyst forecasts, following an 8.2 percent contraction of Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter.

But there was also a bright spot in the data: the final month of the quarter saw an uptick, with June GDP rising 6.5 percent, and preliminary data for July suggesting the worst is over.

"It was a quarter to forget for Canada's economy," commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes in a research note.

