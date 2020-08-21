Canada Extends COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Program by 4 Weeks - Freeland

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Canadian government is extending its COVID-19 wage subsidy by another four weeks, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) is a $1,400 benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the pandemic.

"As we begin to safely reopen our economies, we are supporting Canadians by making changes to the EI program, introducing new income support benefits, & extending CERB by an additional 4 weeks," Freeland said via Twitter on Thursday.

The program is being extended as the government works to move those affected by the ongoing pandemic from the emergency response program to a revamped employment insurance program.

The move is Freeland's first after being sworn in as the country's new Minister of Finance on Tuesday. Outgoing Finance Minister Bill Morneau stepped down on Monday after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.