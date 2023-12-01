Open Menu

Canada GDP Declined 1.1% In Third Quarter

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Canada GDP declined 1.1% in third quarter

The Canadian economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 percent in the third quarter, largely due to a drop in exports led by oil, authorities announced on Thursday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Canadian economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 percent in the third quarter, largely due to a drop in exports led by oil, authorities announced on Thursday.

"The leading contributor to the decrease was refined petroleum energy products, which dropped 25.4 percent," Statistics Canada said in a statement.

The federal agency said that exports of overall goods and services fell 1.3 percent in the third quarter, following a small uptick the previous quarter.

Goods and services imports, meanwhile, fell by 0.2 percent, it said, which was led by declines in clothing, footwear and textile products, transportation services, and electronic and electrical equipment and parts.

The agency also revised data for the second quarter, noting growth of 1.4 percent during the period rather than a drop of 0.2 percent as announced in September.

As such, the country has avoided a technical recession -- defined as negative growth in back-to-back quarters.

Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes lamented the "heavy revisions" to the second quarter data, saying "statisticians threw markets a curveball today."

However, he added that "the economy is operating roughly in line with where we had thought it would be at the end of the third quarter.

"

Also, he said, "early indications suggest that the economy might have briefly bounced back to begin the fourth quarter," with preliminary data pointing to a small uptick in the economy in October.

RBC assistant chief economist Nathan Janzen commented that while Canada has avoided a recession, "the macro backdrop continues to look soft."

Both analysts said in research notes that they expected the Bank of Canada to continue holding its key lending rate over the short term and maybe even, according to Janzen, "pivot to rate cuts" next year.

According to Statistics Canada, with uncertainty in the economy, Canadian spending was stable in the third quarter, while employee compensation increased 1.3 percent.

Business investment in non-residential construction, however, declined by 2.0 percent.

Last month, Canadian inflation stood at 3.1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier, largely due to falling gasoline prices.

Canada's central bank maintained its key rate at five percent at the end of October, after having hiked rates aggressively over the past year and a half in an effort to bring inflation back into the target rage of 1 to 3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Canada Oil Bank Same September October Market Textile Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

8 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.23 pc

11 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

11 minutes ago
 BISP largest social protection programme of Pakist ..

BISP largest social protection programme of Pakistan, says Amjad Saqib

11 minutes ago
 Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu province police chief meets Punjab CM

10 minutes ago
 Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM P ..

Heritage Head of Aga Khan Foundation calls on CM Punjab

11 minutes ago
Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'K ..

Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'Kho Kho' championship title

18 minutes ago
 Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects H ..

Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects Hindutva supporter accused of b ..

18 minutes ago
 National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIK ..

National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIKI Swabi

24 minutes ago
 HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth ..

HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth movement

24 minutes ago
 Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

Iran delegates quit COP28 over Israel presence

19 minutes ago
 Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqada ..

Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqadar

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business