Canada GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3: official

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Canada's economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in the third quarter, according to government data released Tuesday.

The expansion was faster than analysts had expected, driven by a surge in spending by Canadian households as pandemic restrictions were lifted, and growth in exports, Statistics Canada reported.