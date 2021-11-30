UrduPoint.com

Canada GDP Grew At 5.4% Annual Rate In Q3: Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:49 PM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Canada's economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in the third quarter, according to government data released Tuesday.

The expansion was faster than analysts had expected, driven by a surge in spending by Canadian households as pandemic restrictions were lifted, and growth in exports, Statistics Canada reported.

