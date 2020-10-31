UrduPoint.com
Canada GDP Recovery Slows To 1.2% In August - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Canada's economic recovery slowed in August, with the country's gross domestic product rising by 1.2 percent, down from 3 percent in July and 6.5 percent in June, and real economic activity remains 5 percent below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, Statistics Canada said in a report on Friday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.2 percent in August, following a 3.1 percent increase in July," Statistics Canada said. "Overall economic activity was still about 5 percent below February's pre-pandemic level.

"

Statistics Canada noted that the country's economy grew for the fourth consecutive month in August.

Fifteen of the Canada's industrial sectors saw increased economic activity, while the resource and extractions sectors experienced decline in August, it added.

Last month, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer said in a report that the Canadian economy is expected to recover to the pre-coronavirus pandemic levels by early 2022.

