UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Inflation Rose To 2.4% In January

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:59 PM

Canada inflation rose to 2.4% in January

Canada's inflation rate rose in January to 2.4% compared to the same month last year, with fuel and food prices leading the way, the national statistics agency said Wednesday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Canada's inflation rate rose in January to 2.4% compared to the same month last year, with fuel and food prices leading the way, the national statistics agency said Wednesday.

The higher rate in January, which was up from 2.2% in December, was in keeping with analysts expectations.

The price of gasoline was up 11.2% compared to year ago levels, when prices were low because of a global oil glut, Statistics Canada said.

"Gasoline prices rose with oil prices at the beginning of January 2020, due to concerns over global oil supplies in response to international political events," the agency said in a news release.

"Later in the month, global oil prices fell following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which caused uncertainty about demand for oil," it added.

Prices for fresh vegetables rose at a faster 5.0% pace in January from December's 1.5% rate, reflecting 10.8% year-over-year growth in tomato prices, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Oil Same Price January December 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

52 seconds ago

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

46 minutes ago

PWD minister visits Panaahgah in Gulberg

1 minute ago

Minister vows to provide quality flour to people

1 minute ago

Tehran Ready to Offer Good Offices to Syria, Turke ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.