Canada Introduces Legislation For Cost-of-Living Relief - Finance Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Canada introduced two pieces of legislation on Tuesday to make the cost of living more affordable, according to a release

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Canada introduced two pieces of legislation on Tuesday to make the cost of living more affordable, according to a release.

"These measures - doubling the Good and Services Tax Credit for six months, introducing a dental benefit to children under 12, and offering a C$500 ($375) housing benefit to struggling renters - would "build on the government's Affordability Plan, which has already been putting more money back in the pockets of the middle class and those working hard to join it this year," the release said.

Bill C-30, the Cost of Living Relief Act, No. 1 (Targeted Tax Relief), would double the Goods and Services Tax Credit for six months, providing C$2.5 billion to approximately 11 million individuals and families who already receive the tax credit. They include about half of Canadian families with children and more than half of Canadian seniors. Single Canadians without children would receive up to an extra C$234 and couples with two children would receive up to an extra C$467 this year. Seniors would receive an extra C$225 on average.

Bill C-31, the Cost of Living Relief Act, No. 2 (Targeted Support for Households), would enact two important measures: the Canada Dental Benefit and a one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.

The Canada Dental Benefit would be provided to children under 12 who do not have access to dental insurance, starting this year. Direct payments totaling up to C$1,300 per child over the next two years (up to C$650 per year) would be provided for dental care services. This is the first stage of the government's plan to deliver dental coverage for families with adjusted net income under C$90,000, and will allow children under 12 to receive the dental care they need while the government works to develop a comprehensive national dental care program.

The one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit would offer C$500 to 1.8 million renters who are struggling with the cost of housing. The Federal benefit would be available to applicants with an adjusted net income below C$35,000 for families and below C$20,000 for individuals, who pay at least 30% of their adjusted net income on rent.

