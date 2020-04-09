UrduPoint.com
Canada Jobless Rate Surges To 7.8% Due To Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:46 PM

Canada jobless rate surges to 7.8% due to pandemic

Canada's unemployment rate shot up to 7.8 percent last month, its biggest monthly increase in more than 40 years, as the economy bled jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Canada's unemployment rate shot up to 7.8 percent last month, its biggest monthly increase in more than 40 years, as the economy bled jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

The 2.2 percentage point increase from February was the biggest monthly rise since 1976, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian economy shed more than a million jobs in March as companies hard hit by the pandemic furloughed workers, the agency said.

