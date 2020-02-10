UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Looks Pakistan's Energy Sector As 'great Potential' Market: HC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

Canada looks Pakistan's energy sector as 'great potential' market: HC

Canadian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and said her country looked Pakistan's energy sector as 'great potential' market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Canadian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and said her country looked Pakistan's energy sector as 'great potential' market.

She commended initiatives taken by Pakistan to facilitate ease of doing business in its energy sector and remarked Canada looked at Pakistani energy market as of great potential, a Petroleum Division press release said.

The HC also appreciated the gas pipeline infrastructure of Pakistan, erected from plains to mountainous terrain, and said Canada could learn from the transmission network, expressing optimism about establishing a strong presence of Canadian companies in the energy sector of Pakistan.

Nadeem Babar shared the structural reforms being carried out in the country's energy sector with a special focus on the ease of doing business in the energy sector and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure development there.

He was of the view that Canadian investors could benefit from LNG infrastructure development opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

The SAPM also invited Canadian companies to actively participate in the auction of new oil and gas blocks that would be offered to foreign investors shortly. Initially, he said, as many as 18 initial blocks would be placed for the bidding and recalled the holding of road show at Cavalry in September 2019 for the purpose.

Nadeem Babar said Pakistan would welcome Canadian investors and companies in the energy sector here.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Canada Oil Road September Gas 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Eleven Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Collision in Ce ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Says Kremlin to Continue Paying Due Attentio ..

6 minutes ago

Senior Taliban Members Meet with US, Qatari Offici ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Calls for Separating Armed Oppo ..

6 minutes ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

36 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.