Canada Loses Nearly 2 Mln Jobs in April, Unemployment Up To 13% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Canadian economy shed nearly 2 million jobs in April to push the unemployment rate to 13 percent amid the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said in the Labor Force Survey report for April 2020 released on Friday.

"Following a drop of over one million in March, employment fell by nearly two million in April, bringing the total employment decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 economic shutdown to over three million," the report said. "The unemployment rate rose 5.2 percentage points in April to 13.0%."