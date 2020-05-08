UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Loses Nearly 2Mln Jobs In April, Unemployment Up To 13% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:37 PM

Canada Loses Nearly 2Mln Jobs in April, Unemployment Up to 13% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Canadian economy shed nearly 2 million jobs in April pushing the unemployment rate to 13 percent amid the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Statistics Canada said in the Labor Force Survey report for April 2020 released on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Canadian economy shed nearly 2 million jobs in April pushing the unemployment rate to 13 percent amid the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Statistics Canada said in the Labor Force Survey report for April 2020 released on Friday.

"Following a drop of over one million in March, employment fell by nearly two million in April, bringing the total employment decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 economic shutdown to over three million," the report said. "The unemployment rate rose 5.2 percentage points in April to 13.0 percent."

An additional 2.5 million people had their working hours reduced since the onset of the COVID-19-induced measures, which cumulatively means that more than one-quarter of those employed in February have had their income streams substantially affected, the Federal statistics agency said.

The economic hardship has led to surge in demand for government assistance, both from households and businesses.

The Canadian government is reporting that 7.6 million Canadians have applied for the Canada Emergency Response benefit - a taxable $1,400 benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the pandemic - with more than $20 billion Dollars' worth of income already being distributed.

Furthermore, more than 110,000 businesses have applied the government's wage subsidy program, according to Treasury board President Jean-Yves Duclos, although, authorities are hopeful that the program will motivate businesses to rehire some of their released workers.

The statistics agency noted that the 15.7 percent decline in employment since February is unprecedented and that the unemployment rate is one percentage point below the historically high rate observed during the 1981-1982 recession.

The report on Friday comes after the report from Canada's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer that projected that the country faces the largest real GDP decline in recorded history of 12 percent in 2020.

A report by a think tank earlier this month stated that the Canadian economy has already entered a recession as of the first quarter of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Budget Tank February March April 2020 From Government Billion Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

23 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

39 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

1 hour ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.