UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Loses Over 200,000 Jobs In April, Unemployment Climbs Amid 'Third Wave'

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Canada Loses Over 200,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Climbs Amid 'Third Wave'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The Canadian economy lost 207,000 jobs in March, raising the country's unemployment rate by 0.6 percent as the country labors through the so-called "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Employment fell by 207,000 (-1.1 percent) in April and the unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points to 8.1 percent," Statistics Canada said in its monthly Labor Force Survey.

The job losses were most pronounced in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario, which have been hit the hardest by the latest wave of the pandemic, the agency said.

Employment declined in both full-time and part-time work, with 129,000 full time workers losing their job, Statistics Canada said.

Most of the losses were in the retail trade, accommodation and food services, and information, culture and recreation sectors.

By contrast, the US Labor Department announced that the country's economy added 266,000 jobs in April, although this was seen as a disappointment with many economists anticipating as many as 1 million new jobs in advance of the jobs report.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government for the job losses, admonishing the Canadian leader for a faltering vaccination regime that he says spurred the latest wave of the pandemic and is not being felt in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Job Ontario Columbia United Kingdom United States Justin Trudeau March April Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.