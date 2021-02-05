Canada Losses 213,000 Jobs in January, Unemployment Rate Reaches 9.4% - Statistics Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Canadian economy shed 213,000 jobs in the month of January, the second consecutive month of jobs losses, amid reintroduced lockdown measures across the country, the federal statistics agency said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Canadian economy shed 213,000 jobs in the month of January, the second consecutive month of jobs losses, amid reintroduced lockdown measures across the country, the federal statistics agency said on Friday.

"Employment fell by 213,000 (-1.2%) in January," Statistics Canada said in its monthly labor force survey. "The decline in January followed a 53,000 drop (-0.3%) in December and brought employment to its lowest level since August 2020."

The national unemployment rate shot up to 9.4 percent, the highest level since August, Statistics Canada said. The labor force participation rate also dropped to its lowest level since August, currently sitting at 64.7 percent.

The decline in employment was the result of losses in part-time work, primarily in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, which were placed into province-wide shutdowns last month, the agency said.

Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is expected to address the employment numbers during a press briefing later in the day. Meanwhile, the opposition's shadow finance minister, Conservative Pierre Poilievre, called the jobs report devastating and slammed the Trudeau government for having the lowest vaccination rate, biggest deficit and highest unemployment rate in the G7.

Canada's economy remains in a precarious position with the number of coronavirus cases surging since the beginning of the fall and many jurisdictions suspending reopening plans while others begin to implement new restrictive measures. The Bank of Canada expects that the resurgence of the pandemic will place the country back into recession territory in the first quarter 2021.