Canada 'Not Nearly There' on Indigenous Ownership of Trans Mountain - Finance Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Canadian government is engaging with indigenous groups on the prospect of First Nation's ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) but there remains much work to be done, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters.

Indigenous groups are challenging TMX in Federal court this week, claiming the government did not adequately consult them before approving the project despite promises made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We are in the process of discussing with Indigenous people the potential for their ownership. What the Prime Minister has said, which has absolutely been our position from the very beginning, is that potential goes right up to the entire ownership, possibly. But we're not nearly there yet," the finance minister said on Monday.

Earlier this year, Trudeau said the government would seek First Nation input and claimed indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain Corporation could range from 25 to 100 percent.

Morneau, following his economic update for the fall, also said the expansion is already underway and 2,200 workers are on the job.

In the economic update, the finance minister said the budget deficit would reach $20.2 billion at the end of the 2019 fiscal year - which ends in March 2020, larger than the $15.1 billion anticipated in March.

Morneau reassured Canadians that he does not expect a recession in the near future and that the country's economy is in fine shape. Morneau said that his ministry's priority is reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio and maintaining the country's AAA credit rating both at home and abroad.

Three Indigenous groups are vying for ownership of the pipeline: Iron Coalition, Indigenous Pipeline Group, and Project Reconciliation, whose slogan is, "There's a pipeline to Reconciliation. We should take it."

Indigenous groups contend that a First Nation's ownership stake in a major resource sector project would be a major step in the reconciliation process and would allow the indigenous population to reap the economic benefits of natural resources on their land, an opportunity they say they have been denied since Canada's inception.