UrduPoint.com

Canada Orders Divestiture Of Investments By Foreign Investors In Critical Mineral Firms

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Canada Orders Divestiture of Investments by Foreign Investors in Critical Mineral Firms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Canada has ordered three foreign companies to divest investments in Canadian critical mineral firms due to national security concerns, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagnes said in a press release.

"We reviewed a number of investments in Canadian companies engaged in the critical minerals sector, including lithium," the minister said in the release on Wednesday. "These companies were reviewed via the multi-step national security review process, which involves rigorous scrutiny by Canada's national security and intelligence community."

As a result of the review, Canada is ordering three foreign companies to divest from investments in the Canadian critical mineral industry, the release said.

Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co. Limite, is required to divest itself of its investment in Power Metals Corp, the release said.

Chengze Lithium International Limited is required to divest itself of its investment in Lithium Chile Inc, the release said.

Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. is required to divest itself of its investment in Ultra Lithium Inc., the release said.

The release said this decision was authorized by the Investment Canada Act.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Chengdu Chile From Industry

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

7 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

7 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

7 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

7 hours ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

7 hours ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.