Canada Orders Divestiture of Investments by Foreign Investors in Critical Mineral Firms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Canada has ordered three foreign companies to divest investments in Canadian critical mineral firms due to national security concerns, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagnes said in a press release.

"We reviewed a number of investments in Canadian companies engaged in the critical minerals sector, including lithium," the minister said in the release on Wednesday. "These companies were reviewed via the multi-step national security review process, which involves rigorous scrutiny by Canada's national security and intelligence community."

As a result of the review, Canada is ordering three foreign companies to divest from investments in the Canadian critical mineral industry, the release said.

Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co. Limite, is required to divest itself of its investment in Power Metals Corp, the release said.

Chengze Lithium International Limited is required to divest itself of its investment in Lithium Chile Inc, the release said.

Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. is required to divest itself of its investment in Ultra Lithium Inc., the release said.

The release said this decision was authorized by the Investment Canada Act.