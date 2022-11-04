Canada Parliament Hears 2022 Fall Economic Statement From Finance Minister Freeland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Canada's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the government's 2022 Fall Economic Statement to lawmakers in Parliament.

The economic overview said that global growth is expected to slow and the risks for a global recession have significantly increased.

Nevertheless, the government has changed its forecast for Canada's GDP deficit to 1.3% instead of the 2% projected earlier.

"In April, we committed to bringing the deficit down to just 2 per cent of GDP this year. Today, we forecast it will be just 1.3 per cent of our $2.8 trillion Dollar economy," Freeland told the lawmakers in Parliament on Thursday.

Freeland pointed out that the Canadian economy is 103% bigger than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking an economic growth that is among the biggest among the G7 member states.

Inflation stands at 6.8% this year and will steadily decrease to 3.5% in 2023 to finally achieve 2.1% between 2024 and 2026, the review said.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian government announced that it will permanently eliminate all interest on Federal student loans starting next April, with the decision only pending Royal Assent.

In addition, the government said it intends to enter negotiations with the payment card industry in a bid to reduce credit card transaction fees for Canadian small businesses.