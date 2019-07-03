Canada posts rare trade surplus in May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):Canada posted a surprise trade surplus in May thanks to record exports to the United States, its main trading partner, the government reported Wednesday.

The surplus of Can$762 million ($583 million) was only the second such bonanza measured since 2016, and followed an upwardly revised $1.1 billion deficit in April, Statistics Canada said.

It caught economists off guard because they had been expecting the deficit to worsen, said the bank CIBC.

The turnaround stemmed from a 4.6 percent jump in exports, with increases seen in nine of 11 categories that are measured.

Exports of passenger cars and light trucks contributed the most to the increase, with a surge of 17.8 percent.

Imports rose 1 percent thanks to purchases of aircraft in the US and Europe, the agency said.

Exports hit a record Can$53.1 billion.