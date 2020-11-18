Canada prices up 0.7 percent from a year ago

Consumer prices in Canada rose 0.7 percent in October year-on-year, led by higher prices for food, the government reported Wednesday

This follows a 0.5 percent increase in September, Statistics Canada said.

October prices increased in five of eight major components monitored by the agency, led by a sharp rise in fresh vegetable and meat.

Prices for new housing also contributed to inflation with the biggest rise in 14 years due to higher demand, slim supply and a rise in costs for construction materials.

The mortgage interest cost index fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.5 percent decline in September.

Traveler accommodation and clothing prices also posted significant declines.