Canada Provided Ukraine Over $3.7Bln, Will Give More In Support Of Its Sovereignty - Anand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 08:54 PM

The Canadian government has provided Ukraine with over C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) in humanitarian, economic and military aid, and intends to further support Kiev and its sovereignty, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said on Friday

"We've (Canada) put on the table over $5 billion of aid across humanitarian economic military aid, and we'll just keep going because we believe so strongly, as does the United States, in the sovereignty of Ukraine, and what that means for the rules based international order," Anand said during a discussion of the Fostering National Security and Economic Prosperity in North America.

Anand added that she believes helping Ukraine's "fight for democracy", is the entire worlds fight for what she characterised as the rules based international order established after the Second World War.

The minister continued saying that US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III highlighted the training provided by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to Ukrainian soldiers, characterizing it as "globally recognized" and 'important."

Since 2015, Canada has trained over 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers. In Poland, CAF instructors are forming engineers, and troops to the use of M777 artillery systems and will soon begin the training for the Leopard 2A4.

Canada is one of the top leading contributors to Ukrainian economic and military assistance, in their war effort against Russia's Special Military Operation in Eastern Ukraine.

