Canada Requires $580Mln to Process Immigration Applications - Parliamentary Budget Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Yves Giroux reported on Tuesday that Ottawa needs to spend C$792 Million ($580 million) to provide for the direct fiscal cost of processing applications from economic migrants.

The PBO published a report on Tuesday analysing the fiscal costs of processing economic immigration applications through the Express Entry (EE) system, Federal Skilled Workers (FSW), Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Trades (FST).

The report does not include the province of Quebec which has established its own separate immigration system.

"The PBO projects that over 5 years, the gross cost would be $792 million for the ROC. This will be offset by $743 million in fee revenue, for a net cost of $48 million," the report reads.

In his report, Giroux noted that to meet Ottawa's time goals, 80% of applications should be processed within 6 months, and while most expenses are covered by the government, some are taken from the revenues generated by applicants and permanent residents' mandatory fees, estimated at C$91.

Currently, Canada does not only cover application and processing costs, the report added, but also pre-arrival and post-arrival settlement services to immigrants, noting that the current Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has approximately 65% more staffing than required to meet the deadlines.

The PBO said the report aimed at raising the "quality" of parliamentary debate, while also allowing for greater budget transparency and accountability.