UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Retail Sales Slow After 2 Months Of Sky-High Growth - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Canada Retail Sales Slow After 2 Months of Sky-High Growth - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Canadian retail sales significantly slowed after two months of blistering growth, a Statistics Canada retail trade report showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose by only 0.6% to nearly $54 billion in July compared to spikes of 24% in June and 18 percent in May.

Preliminary data showed August rose by just 1.1%, signaling the sudden malaise will continue.

The July rise was led by higher sales at motor vehicle dealers and gas stations, according to the data.

Apart from the two automotive-related subsectors, core retail sales declined by 1.2%. Sales were up in 6 of 11 subsectors in July, the Federal statistics agency said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Vehicle May June July August Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

UNSC Calls on Afghan Warring Parties to Continue E ..

7 minutes ago

Over 0.87 million cattle heads vaccinated,treated ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan appreciated for launching programs to mit ..

8 minutes ago

Hazrat Bibi Sakina conference held

8 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaig ..

8 minutes ago

US, EU, Canada to Unveil Coordinated Sanctions in ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.