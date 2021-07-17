UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Sets Wholesale Sales Record For Third Consecutive Month - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Canada Sets Wholesale Sales Record for Third Consecutive Month - Statistics Agency

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Canadian wholesale sales grew by 0.5 percent in May, renewing the all-time record for the third month in a row, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Sales of wholesale products rose 0.5% in May to C$72.2 billion [$57.

31 billion USD], setting a record high for the sector for a third consecutive month," Statistics Canada said in its monthly wholesale trade report.

The growth was largely attributable to a 2.7 percent rise in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, the agency said.

The rise in sale was led by the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, where wholesale sales rose by 1.3 and 5.3 percent, respectively, Statistics Canada said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Sale Ontario Columbia May Billion

Recent Stories

South Africa square Ireland ODI series

10 minutes ago

French Justice Minister Indicted for Possible Conf ..

14 minutes ago

Animal slaughter banned in IIOJK during Muslim fes ..

14 minutes ago

US Airlines Operated 517,000 Flights in May, 76% o ..

14 minutes ago

Iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris Reopens After 8-Month ..

14 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates E-procurement system of Irrig ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.