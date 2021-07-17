Canada Sets Wholesale Sales Record for Third Consecutive Month - Statistics Agency

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Canadian wholesale sales grew by 0.5 percent in May, renewing the all-time record for the third month in a row, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Sales of wholesale products rose 0.5% in May to C$72.2 billion [$57.

31 billion USD], setting a record high for the sector for a third consecutive month," Statistics Canada said in its monthly wholesale trade report.

The growth was largely attributable to a 2.7 percent rise in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, the agency said.

The rise in sale was led by the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, where wholesale sales rose by 1.3 and 5.3 percent, respectively, Statistics Canada said.