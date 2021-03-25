UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Supreme Court Rules Trudeau Government's Carbon Tax Constitutional

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Canada Supreme Court Rules Trudeau Government's Carbon Tax Constitutional

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday that the Federal government's Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA), better known as the carbon tax, is constitutional.

The Liberal Party of Canada's carbon tax mandate, introduced during the early stages of Prime Minister Trudeau's term in office, has been a point of contention between the federal government and several provinces, including Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, all of which were parties to the lawsuit.

"The GGPPA is constitutional. It sets minimum national standards of [industrial greenhouse gas] GHG price stringency to reduce GHG emissions. Parliament has jurisdiction to enact this law as a matter of national concern under the peace, order, and good government ("POGG") clause," the Supreme Court of Canada said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Canada Ontario Price Justin Trudeau Gas All Government

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

48 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

58 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

1 hour ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.