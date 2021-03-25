(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday that the Federal government's Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA), better known as the carbon tax, is constitutional.

The Liberal Party of Canada's carbon tax mandate, introduced during the early stages of Prime Minister Trudeau's term in office, has been a point of contention between the federal government and several provinces, including Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, all of which were parties to the lawsuit.

"The GGPPA is constitutional. It sets minimum national standards of [industrial greenhouse gas] GHG price stringency to reduce GHG emissions. Parliament has jurisdiction to enact this law as a matter of national concern under the peace, order, and good government ("POGG") clause," the Supreme Court of Canada said.