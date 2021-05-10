UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Begin Issuing US Dollar-Denominated Bonds - Finance Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:56 PM

Canada to Begin Issuing US Dollar-Denominated Bonds - Finance Dept.

The Canadian government will soon begin issuing US dollar-denominated bonds, the country's Department of Finance said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Canadian government will soon begin issuing US dollar-denominated bonds, the country's Department of Finance said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, the government of Canada announced its plan to issue a US dollar-denominated global bond later this week, subject to market conditions," the statement said.

The Finance Department explained the move is an effort to diversify the country's assets and encourage long-term economic growth amid a pandemic-era downturn.

The funds will be held in their Exchange Fund Account (EFA), the Finance Department said.

US-dollar-denominated bonds are offered by foreign governments due to the relative stability of the Currency for outside investors, especially from the United States. The US Dollar is currently valued slightly higher than the Canadian dollar, although officials from the Federal Reserve have recently expressed concern over the potential for higher inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Canada United States Market From Government

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.