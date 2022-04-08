Canada To Increase Military Expenditures By $6.4Bln In Next 5 Years - Federal Budget
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Canada intends to increase military spending by some $6.4 billion over the next five years, the Department of Finance announced in the Federal Budget.
"To immediately reinforce Canada's national defense, announcements in Budget 2022 will provide a total of more than $8 billion in new funding over five years," the document read on Thursday.