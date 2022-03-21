Canada To Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 07:16 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Canada will begin issuing its first so-called green bonds this week, the Department of Finance said on Monday.
"The Government of Canada is announcing its plan to issue its inaugural Canadian-dollar-denominated green bond this week, subject to market conditions," the Department of Finance said.
The government is hoping that the new bond will finance a host of green projects, according to the statement.
Canada has stated its intention to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030, achieve net-zero by 2050, and believes attracting capital to this cause is essential to meeting the targets.