Canada to Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada will begin issuing its first so-called green bonds this week, the Department of Finance said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Canada will begin issuing its first so-called green bonds this week, the Department of Finance said on Monday.

"The Government of Canada is announcing its plan to issue its inaugural Canadian-dollar-denominated green bond this week, subject to market conditions," the Department of Finance said.

The government is hoping that the new bond will finance a host of green projects, according to the statement.

Canada has stated its intention to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030, achieve net-zero by 2050, and believes attracting capital to this cause is essential to meeting the targets.