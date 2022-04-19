UrduPoint.com

Canada To Issue US-Dollar Bond As Part Of Deficit Reduction Strategy - Finance Department

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Canada to Issue US-Dollar Bond as Part of Deficit Reduction Strategy - Finance Department

Canada will issue a US-dollar denominated bond on April 20 in an effort to maintain liquid foreign reserves, the Department of Finance announced on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Canada will issue a US-dollar denominated bond on April 20 in an effort to maintain liquid foreign reserves, the Department of Finance announced on Tuesday.

"In Budget 2022, the Government of Canada reiterated its commitment to maintain liquid foreign reserves at or above three per cent of nominal gross domestic product. To this effect, the Government of Canada today announced its intent to issue a US-dollar-denominated global bond tomorrow, April 20," the Department of Finance said in a statement.

The new bond will diversify and stabilize Ottawa's foreign Currency reserves and meet the "seeking investment opportunities that benefit from Canada's triple-A credit rating from most major credit rating agencies," the statement read.

Ottawa, in its latest Federal budget, stated its intent to cut down on a whopping $90.4 billion deficit through bond issuance. The Department of Finance has not unveiled the difference between its issuance and the US Treasury analogue; however, reports say Ottawa's bond will be 10 basis points higher than Washington's.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Canada Budget Ottawa April From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing Mo ..

Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing More Anti-Russia Sanctions - Whi ..

20 minutes ago
 DPR Says Guided 120 Civilians to Safety From House ..

DPR Says Guided 120 Civilians to Safety From Houses Near Azovstal Plant in Mariu ..

20 minutes ago
 Share of US Dollar in Global Foreign Reserves Down ..

Share of US Dollar in Global Foreign Reserves Down by 10% - IMF Chief

20 minutes ago
 Madrid Denies Involvement in Spying on Catalan Pol ..

Madrid Denies Involvement in Spying on Catalan Politicians

21 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 68.74 bln for OMCs

ECC approves Rs. 68.74 bln for OMCs

21 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Be Sending More Artillery to Uk ..

Biden Says US Will Be Sending More Artillery to Ukraine

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.