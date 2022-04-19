Canada to Issue US-Dollar Bond as Part of Deficit Reduction Strategy - Finance Department

Canada will issue a US-dollar denominated bond on April 20 in an effort to maintain liquid foreign reserves, the Department of Finance announced on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Canada will issue a US-dollar denominated bond on April 20 in an effort to maintain liquid foreign reserves, the Department of Finance announced on Tuesday.

"In Budget 2022, the Government of Canada reiterated its commitment to maintain liquid foreign reserves at or above three per cent of nominal gross domestic product. To this effect, the Government of Canada today announced its intent to issue a US-dollar-denominated global bond tomorrow, April 20," the Department of Finance said in a statement.

The new bond will diversify and stabilize Ottawa's foreign Currency reserves and meet the "seeking investment opportunities that benefit from Canada's triple-A credit rating from most major credit rating agencies," the statement read.

Ottawa, in its latest Federal budget, stated its intent to cut down on a whopping $90.4 billion deficit through bond issuance. The Department of Finance has not unveiled the difference between its issuance and the US Treasury analogue; however, reports say Ottawa's bond will be 10 basis points higher than Washington's.