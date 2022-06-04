Canada to Look Into Revoking Double Tax Treaty With Russia - Foreign Minister

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Canada will consider revoking the double tax treaty with Russia signed in 1995, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.

"We are looking at what can be done. So indeed, the 35% tariff has been imposed on Russian exports.

I'm very interested in knowing more about your idea and I'll talk to the Minister of Finance about it," Joly said at a conference held in Toronto with her Baltic counterparts, when answering a question on the possible rupture of the tax agreement with Moscow.

During the conference, the foreign minister also announced new sanctions to be imposed on Russia soon.

In 1995, Canada and Russia signed an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital.