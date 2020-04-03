UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Trade Deficit Narrowed In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:37 AM

Canada trade deficit narrowed in February

Canada's trade deficit narrowed in February due largely to a strong rise in exports of private jets, the state statistics agency said Thursday, noting that the coronavirus pandemic had yet to be felt in a big way

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Canada's trade deficit narrowed in February due largely to a strong rise in exports of private jets, the state statistics agency said Thursday, noting that the coronavirus pandemic had yet to be felt in a big way.

Looking forward, it said production halts by North American automakers "could have a significant impact" on Canada's trade in March, while sharp drops in oil prices also would affect trade.

"When looking at international merchandise trade as a whole, COVID-19 did not appear to have a major impact in February, though trade with China was once again affected," Statistics Canada said.

The deficit contracted from Can$1.7 billion in January to Can$983 million ($691 million) in February, with an 0.5 percent rise in exports and a 0.8 percent fall in imports, notably crude oil, Statistics Canada said.

Exports totalled Can$48.3 billion, including a 47 percent increase in aircraft deliveries -- the strongest showing in five years -- led by private jets, the agency said.

In terms of volume, exports rose 2.7 percent.

Auto exports rebounded in February after plunging in January, but oil exports declined. Canada is the world's fourth ranked exporter.

Imports eased to Can$49.3 billion, the lowest level in two years, with a 1.2 percent drop in volume, mainly crude oil.

Although it is one of the world's biggest oil producers, Canada nevertheless imports oil to supply its eastern regions that are far from its western production centers.

Imports from China, South Korea, and Peru declined the most, while exports to Britain, Hong Kong and China were also down.

Canada's trade surplus with the United States, its biggest trading partner, grew in February to Can$3.7 billion.

With the rest of the world, Canada saw its deficit swell to Can$4.7 billion, its weakest performance since November 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Canada Oil Hong Kong Peru South Korea United States January February March November 2018 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

25 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

Gov't continuously urging people to self-isolate: ..

2 minutes ago

Google to Allocate $6.5Mln to Fight Coronavirus Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.